© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Protest held following the release of the police body cam video of Tyre Nichols being beaten

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published January 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST
BLM Protest in Hartford Responding to the Killing of Tyre Nichols
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
"We are not going to accept the fact that you beat us like a damn rabid dog in the street." said Cornell Lewis, pictured above, of the Self-Defense Brigade. Lewis led members of his organization and Black Lives Matter protestors to the main office of the Hartford Police Department to make their voices heard following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. at the hands of police officers.

People in Connecticut are reacting after the Memphis Police Department released police body camera footage, showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from injuries related to that “use-of-force incident,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Saturday, a group of Black Lives Matter activists gathered at Lozada Park in Hartford to call for dignity and police reform. The group then drove to the Hartford Police Department, where they continued the rally and expressed their frustration.

Cornell Lewis, a community activist and founder of the Self-Defense Brigade, said people are not protected under the current system.

"When you hold a young man's hands open like that, and you work his ribs, his kidney, and his liver, you intend to hurt him. That had nothing to do with police work. That has to do with a gang curb stomping, and that's what they did to that boy", said Lewis.

BLM Protest in Hartford Responding to the Killing of Tyre Nichols
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody is questioned by Hartford teacher Natalie Langalise outside police headquarters in Hartford on Saturday, January 28 during a protest against police violence in response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. at the hands of police officers.

The activists say police-related deaths happen too often and that systematic changes must be addressed.

Natalie Langlaise, a kindergarten teacher for Hartford Public Schools, took part in the protest. Langlaise said she is concerned for future generations and believes education is the platform for changes to be achieved.

"You become a cog in the wheels of oppression, regardless of your skin color, so education on anti-racism and awareness needs to go across the board, regardless of skin color," Langlaise said.

Hartford Police Chief, Jason Thody who attended the protest, spoke out against police brutality and Nichols’ beating death. Chief Thody also released a statement on Twitter saying, “incidents such as this damage community trust across the world and at a local level, even when the incident occurs hundreds of miles away. The members of the Hartford Police Department stand with the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community."

News
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate