New Haven firefighter's death prompts new federal safety guidance

A new safety report released Tuesday by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is calling for improved training and resources at the New Haven Fire Department. The guidance comes years after a New Haven firefighter was killed in the line of duty.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the fire department already began some improvements before the report was issued.

“This report reaffirms many things that we already know,” Alston said. “One is that there's no substitute for preparation, leadership and immediate action.”

The report comes four years after New Haven firefighter, Ricardo Torres Jr., was killed battling a fire inside of a multi-family home in the city on Valley St. back in 2021.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Alston said they also added resources by other city departments in response. The NIOSH report issued nine recommendations. The suggestions include increasing staff in support roles, a dedicated rapid response team and better communication, among others.

The report also goes into further detail regarding the circumstances of Torres’ death. Torres, according to the report, entered the second floor of a two story home on May 12, 2021. He ended up getting separated from his crew and died of asphyxia after his tank emptied. Another firefighter, a lieutenant, ended up needing assistance after calling in for help.

Miguel Rosado, a deputy chief and firefighter union president for Local 825, said the department will address the recommendations.

“There's a lot of recommendations in the report that I look forward to working with both the city and the chief's office to make sure that they're implemented, to make this a safer department,” Rosado said.

The report calls for improved unit integrity, a term used by first responders to describe teamwork and working relationships within their organizations.