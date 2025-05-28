© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven firefighter's death prompts new federal safety guidance

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT
FILE: Firefighter gear hanging from engine ready for a fire response.
chris_haley
/
Getty Images
FILE: Firefighter gear hanging from an engine ready for a fire response. “This report reaffirms many things that we already know,”New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said. “One is that there's no substitute for preparation, leadership and immediate action.”

A new safety report released Tuesday by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is calling for improved training and resources at the New Haven Fire Department. The guidance comes years after a New Haven firefighter was killed in the line of duty.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the fire department already began some improvements before the report was issued.

“This report reaffirms many things that we already know,” Alston said. “One is that there's no substitute for preparation, leadership and immediate action.”

The report comes four years after New Haven firefighter, Ricardo Torres Jr., was killed battling a fire inside of a multi-family home in the city on Valley St. back in 2021.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Alston said they also added resources by other city departments in response. The NIOSH report issued nine recommendations. The suggestions include increasing staff in support roles, a dedicated rapid response team and better communication, among others.

The report also goes into further detail regarding the circumstances of Torres’ death. Torres, according to the report, entered the second floor of a two story home on May 12, 2021. He ended up getting separated from his crew and died of asphyxia after his tank emptied. Another firefighter, a lieutenant, ended up needing assistance after calling in for help.

Miguel Rosado, a deputy chief and firefighter union president for Local 825, said the department will address the recommendations.

“There's a lot of recommendations in the report that I look forward to working with both the city and the chief's office to make sure that they're implemented, to make this a safer department,” Rosado said.

The report calls for improved unit integrity, a term used by first responders to describe teamwork and working relationships within their organizations.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.