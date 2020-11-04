Women, Art and Social Change
In this moment of social change and upheaval, how is the art world responding? This hour, we hear from women leading the conversation around curation of art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the New Britain Museum of American Art.
This was part of a conversation host Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean moderated last month for the New Britain Museum on “Women, Art and Social Change."
GUESTS:
- Denise Murrell – Associate Curator of 19th- and 20th-century Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Thelma Golden – Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem
- Katy Siegel – Eugene V. and Clare Thaw Endowed Chair at Stony Brook University and Senior Curator of Research and Programming at the Baltimore Museum of Art
- Min Jung Kim – Director and CEO of the New Britain Museum of American Art