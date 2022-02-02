© 2022 Connecticut Public

Remembering Bridgeport’s “Little Liberia," and the impact of Conn.'s tobacco industry on the great migration

Published February 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST
1 of 2  — Picture19-768x492.jpg
Residents of Little Liberia (Credit: The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center)
The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center
2 of 2
The second panel of the Martin Luther King in Connecticut Memorial on display at the Simsbury Free Library.
Joe Amon

This Episode Originally Aired on June 9th, 2021

February is Black History Month in America. To celebrate, we revisit an episode on Black history from last year.

It may not be well known that by the American Revolution, Connecticut had the largest number of slaves of all the New England states. In fact, slavery in Connecticut did not officially end until 1848 – the last state in New England to do so.

This week on Disrupted, the forgotten story of the free city of "Little Liberia". And how Connecticut tobacco farming impacted a young Martin Luther King Jr.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by Catie Talarski, James Szkobel-Wolff, and Zshekinah Collier. And special thanks to Reverend Philippe E. C. Andal for helping us voice the great Martin Luther King Jr.

