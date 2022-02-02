Remembering Bridgeport’s “Little Liberia," and the impact of Conn.'s tobacco industry on the great migration

This Episode Originally Aired on June 9th, 2021

February is Black History Month in America. To celebrate, we revisit an episode on Black history from last year.

It may not be well known that by the American Revolution, Connecticut had the largest number of slaves of all the New England states. In fact, slavery in Connecticut did not officially end until 1848 – the last state in New England to do so.

This week on Disrupted, the forgotten story of the free city of "Little Liberia". And how Connecticut tobacco farming impacted a young Martin Luther King Jr.

GUESTS:

Maisa L. Tisdale, President and CEO of the Mary & Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community.

President and CEO of the Mary & Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community. Dr. Stacey Close, Associate Provost and Vice President of Equity and Diversity at Eastern Connecticut State University and co-author of the book ‘African American Connecticut Explored’.

