The historical forces impacting wrongful convictions, as witnessed in New Haven

This hour, we talk with Pulitzer Prize nominee Nicholas Dawidoff. His latest book, The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice and The American City, examines a wrongful conviction in New Haven, and what that case says about inequality around the country.

And we talk to journalist and filmmaker Soledad O'Brien about the importance of diversifying newsrooms and her new documentary on Rosa Parks.

Soledad O'Brien will be moderating a Connecticut Forum conversation with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on November 17th.

