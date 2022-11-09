© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The historical forces impacting wrongful convictions, as witnessed in New Haven

Published November 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST
This hour, we talk with Pulitzer Prize nominee Nicholas Dawidoff. His latest book, The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice and The American City, examines a wrongful conviction in New Haven, and what that case says about inequality around the country.

And we talk to journalist and filmmaker Soledad O'Brien about the importance of diversifying newsrooms and her new documentary on Rosa Parks.

Soledad O'Brien will be moderating a Connecticut Forum conversation with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on November 17th.

GUESTS:

Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer for Seasoned and Disrupted
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
