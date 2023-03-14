© 2023 Connecticut Public

StoryCorps CT

“How do you stay connected to your culture?”

Published March 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Tina grew up in Nicaragua and Ruby’s family is from Mexico. The two met in New Haven and shared their experiences growing up and how they developed deeper connections to their roots while living in the United States.

“The first thing I did was connect more with my family.” - Ruby

“When I left, I realized how much I actually loved my culture and loved my country.” - Tina

“I feel like New Haven is a good place to grow.” - Tina

Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.

For more on StoryCorps CT, visit ctpublic.org/storycorpsct.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT