Westport essay contest highlights how Jackie Robinson's legacy still resonates today

More than 75 years after Jackie Robinson shattered Major League Baseball’s color barrier, his accomplishments and legacy continue to inspire. That spirit was on full display at the Westport Library this spring.

The library launched a new essay contest in partnership with the Westport Center for Senior Activities and Meryl Moss Media, inviting local residents 60 years-old and up to explore Robinson’s enduring impact.

The contest was launched as part of the library’s Common Ground Initiative, a civic forum designed to foster community conversation on timely issues.

The contest challenged participants to respond to the question: “Jackie Robinson stands as an icon of equality and civil rights. What does that say about the power of his legacy, the place of sports in our culture, and about our modern-day society?”

Robinson, who lived with his family at their Connecticut home in North Stamford until his death in 1972, made history on April 15, 1947, when he debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson became the first African American player in the modern era of Major League Baseball.

Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Robinson racked up more than 1,500 hits, stole 197 bases, and was named Rookie of the Year and National League MVP. But his impact went far beyond baseball.

According to the Jackie Robinson Museum, he later became the first Black executive at a major American corporation. He also served as an advisor to political leaders, becoming an iconic figure in sports and civil rights.

Among the essays submitted, six were named winners by a panel of judges. Taking top honors was Tony Sanches, whose essay “Life Lessons” earned him a limited-edition, full-size Jackie Robinson Hall of Fame Induction commemorative bat.

“Although I was too young to see Jackie play,” Sanches said, “the lessons my parents taught me about perseverance, hard work, and dignity were echoes of how Jackie Robinson lived his life."

Sanches, who is of Puerto Rican and Jamaican descent, recalled his childhood in a mostly white Long Island suburb in the late 1960s. He wrote about the racism he endured as a young boy and how Robinson’s story echoed similar themes.

“You know, there were a lot of parallels to Jackie's life and my life," Sanches said. “And in my essay, I talk about being on the receiving end of racial taunts,[the] same way Jackie was having to prove himself every day. There were a lot of life lessons that he imparted to a whole bunch of us.”

The contest entries were thoughtful and often deeply personal, according to EJ Crawford, director of marketing and communications at the Westport Library.

“They were all, I think, thoughtful and fun. They all had a kind of an element of personal connection to Jackie Robinson's story, which I think felt really authentic and nice for us,” Crawford said.

In addition to Sanches, the other winners of the inaugural contest were Steve Karp, Jim Alkon, William Field, Martin Evdheim and Holly Goss Betts.

While the judges were impressed by the entire field, Crawford said Sanches’ entry stood out for its emotional weight and clarity.

“Tony's, [which] ended up winning, was definitely a really, really strong piece,” Crawford said. “It was compelling, it was interesting, it was thoughtful, and, and really all of them were.”

All of the winning essays, along with Sanches’, are now featured on the library’s website at WestportLibrary.org

