The Colin McEnroe Show

The value of expertise in a world where everybody knows everything

By Lily Tyson
Published May 22, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT
hand erasing equations on blackboard
Jeffrey Coolidge
/
Getty Images

What is the status of expertise in our world? This hour we look at the so called "death of expertise." We talk about the role of experts throughout society. Plus, we learn how to master a skill, and the joy of trying.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Corrected: May 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
Tom Nichols is no longer author of The Atlantic's daily newsletter.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
