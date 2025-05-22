The value of expertise in a world where everybody knows everything
What is the status of expertise in our world? This hour we look at the so called "death of expertise." We talk about the role of experts throughout society. Plus, we learn how to master a skill, and the joy of trying.
GUESTS:
- Tom Nichols: Staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters. He is also a professor emeritus of national-security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, and a five-time undefeated Jeopardy champion
- Alan Dove: Science journalist and co-host of the podcast This Week in Virology
- Adam Gopnik: Staff writer for The New Yorker. He is the author of The Real Work: On The Mystery of Mastery, among other books
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.
Corrected: May 22, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
Tom Nichols is no longer author of The Atlantic's daily newsletter.