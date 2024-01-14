The Ezra Klein Show

Sundays 10:00 PM

Beginning January 14, 2024 on Connecticut Public Radio.

Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike?

More information.