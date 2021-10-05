© 2021 Connecticut Public

Who should pay for school ventilation upgrades? Towns & schools at loggerheads with state

Published October 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration is under mounting pressure from divergent stakeholders to fund school ventilation upgrades.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of Connecticut Public Radio’s investigative unit, The Accountability Project, reported that the state’s largest teachers’ union claimed that each year, more educators were filing workers' compensation cases related to air quality issues in their schools.

In fact, a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Asthma Capitals, 2021, listed Hartford among 20 asthma capitals in the U.S.

The state is also under pressure to release school indoor air quality data, required by the legislature. The latest available report from 2013, found as many as 369 schools statewide had facilities ranging from 26 to 50 years in age, based on the last renovation

GUESTS: 

  • Joe DeLong: CEO at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities
  • Kosta Diamantis: Deputy Secretary, Office of Policy and Management at State of Connecticut
  • John Elsesser: Town Manager, Coventry
  • Layla Lislewski: CEO, Local Moms Network, Greenwich
  • Dr. Thomas Murray: Associate Medical Director Infection Prevention Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
