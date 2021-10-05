Who should pay for school ventilation upgrades? Towns & schools at loggerheads with state

Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration is under mounting pressure from divergent stakeholders to fund school ventilation upgrades.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of Connecticut Public Radio’s investigative unit, The Accountability Project, reported that the state’s largest teachers’ union claimed that each year, more educators were filing workers' compensation cases related to air quality issues in their schools.

In fact, a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Asthma Capitals, 2021, listed Hartford among 20 asthma capitals in the U.S.

The state is also under pressure to release school indoor air quality data, required by the legislature. The latest available report from 2013, found as many as 369 schools statewide had facilities ranging from 26 to 50 years in age, based on the last renovation

