Two years of sounding the alarm: How "post-COVID" talk overlooks high-risk residents

How has the steep drop-off in COVID policies like masking affected immunocompromised individuals and those with disabilities? The CDC's list of those at risk of severe COVID-19 illness is long and wide-ranging.

This hour, we're joined by Kayle Hill, a Waterbury-based writer and an advocate with Disability Rights Connecticut.

Plus, epidemiologist and activist Gregg Gonsalves and Atlantic staff writer Ed Yong dig into this dissonance. Yong asks, "How did this many deaths become normal?"

GUESTS:

