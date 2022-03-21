© 2022 Connecticut Public

Two years of sounding the alarm: How "post-COVID" talk overlooks high-risk residents

Published March 21, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT
swanson-n95-73161_custom-4e326c3db7475cfbe6519639d8263f969f407b9f.jpg
Jennifer Swanson/NPR

How has the steep drop-off in COVID policies like masking affected immunocompromised individuals and those with disabilities? The CDC's list of those at risk of severe COVID-19 illness is long and wide-ranging.

This hour, we're joined by Kayle Hill, a Waterbury-based writer and an advocate with Disability Rights Connecticut.

Plus, epidemiologist and activist Gregg Gonsalves and Atlantic staff writer Ed Yong dig into this dissonance. Yong asks, "How did this many deaths become normal?"

GUESTS:

  • Gregg Gonsalves: Epidemiologist and Activist; Associate Professor, Yale School of Public Health
  • Kayle Hill: Writer; Advocate, Disability Rights Connecticut
  • Ed Yong: Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
