2021 has been a year like no other. Many of us were forced out of our comfort zone because of what’s happening in the world. Some people went out of that comfort zone and beyond.

In this episode of CUTLINE, we’ll talk with people who embarked upon a range of journeys over the past year. From Hartford’s newest Designated Artists — City Troubadour and Flow Artist — to a man who went from being completely paralyzed to running a gauntlet.

Plus, we’ll hear how soul food keeps a Vernon chef humble and focused, and the inspiring story of a Fairfield Paralympian.

CUTLINE: Hope, Heroes and Feats of Humanity features people from Connecticut who’ve done bold, brave and audacious things over the course of this most difficult year.

CUTLINE: Hope, Heroes and Feats of Humanity premiered on CPTV Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Web Extra

Watch an extended interview with Khaiim Kelly and Lael Marie Saez.