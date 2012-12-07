Fingerstylist Jack Rose Remembered As A Friend

This past week marks a sad anniversary in one corner of the music world. In December 2009, the Philadelphia guitarist Jack Rose died of a heart attack. He was just 38 years old and about to release a new album of the fingerstyle guitar music he was known for.

Rose's career was relatively short, and the style of music he played doesn't have a huge fan base these days, but for one artist, Rose meant a lot.

Daniel Bachman is a 23-year-old guitarist who loves traditional guitar music, He's his own musician, but he grew up listening to Rose.

"He was a shining example of how to be a professional musician, especially in the outer regions of the music world," Bachman says. "He didn't really fit in with a lot of the more listened-to stuff, but he still did it."

Bachman tells NPR's Rachel Martin about striking up a friendship with Rose as a teenager — and performs a song from his 2012 album, Seven Pines.

