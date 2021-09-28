© 2021 Connecticut Public

General Electric To Open Showroom In Stamford, The City Where It Used To Be Based

Connecticut Public Radio | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 28, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT

General Electric is opening a factory showroom and manufacturing space in Stamford, Connecticut — five years after the company left the state.

The space is called CoCreate Stamford. GE Appliances President Kevin Nolan said it will be open to students and the public.

“We want to help new generations fall in love with manufacturing. Too many children grow up never seeing a facility — manufacturing facility. That’s where our future resides. So we need people to experience, to see that,” Nolan said.

GE said manufacturing will begin next spring and the showroom will open next summer. They said it will also feature a heritage center where people can learn about GE’s history.

GE was headquartered in Fairfield from 1974 until 2016, when the company moved to Boston.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism
