CT officials react to the death of former Gov. Lowell Weicker: 'He didn’t mince words'

Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker, Jr. died Wednesday. He was 92 years old.

His death was announced in a statement from his family. Weicker died at a hospital in Middletown following a short illness.

Weicker, a former U.S. Senator, was known for a two decade career in Washington that included co-authoring the Americans with Disabilities Act and securing the first federal funding for research on HIV/AIDS. He was also a critic of the GOP’s rightward shift under president Ronald Reagan .

Speaking on the Colin McEnroe Show in 2012, Weicker criticized Congressional Republicans of that time, saying they tended to automatically reject all Democratic proposals.

“The culture of Washington is such that regardless of whether you are conservative, or liberal, Democrat or Republican, you are there to do business,” Weicker said. “And doing business means talking and compromising.”

Weicker eventually left the GOP and won the governor’s office as an independent. While in office, Weicker ushered in the state income tax in 1991 and instituted a ban on assault style weapons.

Flags go to half staff Wednesday afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half staff Wednesday in remembrance of the former governor. Lamont said he considered Weicker a friend.

“I am grateful for the counsel and advice that he provided,” Lamont said, in a statement. “He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading.”

“Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was,” Lamont said.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

CT officials remember Weicker's bold and commanding presence

Elected in 1990 to his single term as governor, Weicker restructured Connecticut’s revenue system, shepherding in a new income tax despite vocal opposition. He also helped craft a compact with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation which ultimately brought casino gambling to eastern Connecticut.

Weicker, who commanded attention with a towering persona and strong voice, was remembered by Congressman John Larson, a Democrat from Connecticut, as “an exceptional leader who never shied away from taking on the difficult tasks of both governance and politics.”

“He led forthrightly and was bold, yet he had an incredible sense of compassion for the people he was sworn to serve and the state he so deeply loved,” Larson said, in a statement. “You always knew where you stood with Lowell Weicker: he didn’t mince words or sugarcoat his intentions. It was an honor to work alongside him, both when we agreed and disagreed.”

Nationally, Weicker’s political marquee burned brightest during the 1973 hearings of the Senate’s special committee on Watergate. One of three Republicans on the seven-member panel, the freshman senator was not afraid to criticize President Richard Nixon, his own party or the attempted cover-up.

He inspired strong feelings among many people he met. In one poll, opinion was split over whether Weicker was “decisive and courageous,” or “inflexible and arrogant.”

Others said he was genuine. And, perhaps, a little unfiltered. But all agreed: he was influential.

"Lowell Weicker will go down as one of the most consequential leaders in Connecticut history," said Sen. Chris Murphy, in a statement. “He modeled a kind of public service that feels extinct today. He put his convictions and the best interests of the country ahead of party or political gain.

“He had a north star – what he felt was right," Murphy said. "And he took many political risks and made many political enemies to pursue that objective."

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Meg Dalton, Cassandra Basler, Lesley Cosme Torres, Abigail Brone, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.