It’s full steam ahead for New Haven’s $300 million transit oriented development project

Connecticut Public Radio | By Conrad Lewis
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:16 PM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference to announce the selection of a developer for a transformative transit-oriented development project at the campus of New Haven Union Station. The mixed-use project leverages private investment and advances Governor Lamont’s vision to modernize underused state land, expand housing options, and spur economic growth through transit-connected development.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference to announce the selection of a developer for a transformative transit-oriented development project at the campus of New Haven Union Station. The mixed-use project leverages private investment and advances Governor Lamont’s vision to modernize underused state land, expand housing options, and spur economic growth through transit-connected development.

Gilbane Development Company and MURAL Real Estate Partners will lead construction of a “mixed-use community” development totaling over $300 million. The development will consist of two towers which will stand next to Union Station in New Haven.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Deputy Commissioner Laoise King made the announcement Wednesday in New Haven. The development will be built on unused land around Union Station — primarily, vacant parking lots.

The development will have a mix of residential, retail and commercial space. There will be 470 housing units available, 118 of which will be considered affordable.

City and state leaders hope the project will revitalize New Haven’s downtown.

"This is transforming the city,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “A number of businesses and law firms [are] blooming here, restaurants. It's just a nexus of power, creating a brand-new community.”

Union Station is one of the busiest train stations in the Northeast, serving thousands of commuters a day and acting as a transportation hub for Connecticut.

Robin Ziegler, founder and CEO of MURAL (“Mixed Use Revitalization Approached Locally”), said the development will not only improve the urban landscape of New Haven, but also bring about a stronger community in the city.

“This project is about more than buildings,” Ziegler said. “It’s about enhancing quality of life. It’s about stitching the station more fully into the daily life of the city.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) hopes the project will act as an example for other cities.

This summer state transportation officials intend to request a proposal for another transit oriented development project in Stamford.

Governor Lamont’s office said CTDOT is studying 18 state-owned parking lots for potential transit-oriented development projects in other communities.

The City of New Haven is also exploring further avenues for urban development, including the construction of housing along the New Haven Green, Ed Broderick, CEO of Gilbane, said.
Conrad Lewis
Conrad Lewis is a News Intern with Connecticut Public and a senior at Wesleyan University. Conrad is pursuing a major in English with minors in Film and Chinese.
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you're reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It's time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it's needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

