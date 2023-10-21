© 2023 Connecticut Public

Aid arrives in Gaza

By Ruth Sherlock
Published October 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT

A convoy of 20 trucks of aid entered Gaza from Egypt on Saturday. But there is still confusion about who can leave via the border crossing and when.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
