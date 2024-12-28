© 2024 Connecticut Public

A 'stampede' of dolphins closed out the year on the Southern Californian coast

By Scott Simon
Published December 28, 2024 at 8:10 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BEACH BOYS SONG, "SURFIN' U.S.A.")

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And another note about one of nature's marvels to help close out the year. What's described as a stampede of about 5,000 long-beaked common dolphins leapt through waves off Dana Point in Southern California this week. There is such joy when you see these animals. You can't help but laugh out loud, Gisele Anderson told the Orange County Register. The mega-pod was captured on video by Loriannah Hespe, a retired San Juan Capistrano nurse, who said, we were surrounded by dolphins at least a mile in every direction.

And why dolphins gather for such spontaneous ocean stampedes is a wonder. Some theories hold that they're evading predators like orcas or racing after another pod of dolphins. It was the most amazing encounter I've ever seen, Hespe told the Orange County Register. There were young ones, old ones and babies. And they were all going really fast, which sounds a lot like life.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BEACH BOYS SONG, "SURFIN' U.S.A.") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon

