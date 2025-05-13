Barack Obama to speak in Hartford in June as part of Connecticut Forum event

The nation’s 44th president is scheduled to come to Connecticut’s capital city in June, as part of The Connecticut Forum.

Former President Barack Obama will headline an event scheduled for June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center in Hartford.

Obama is expected to speak about his presidency and the work of the Obama Foundation, according to organizers.

“For more than three decades, The Forum has served a critical role in Connecticut – bringing people together to consider the great challenges and opportunities of our time through thoughtful discussions,” said Mana Zarinejad, executive director of The Connecticut Forum, in a statement. “In so doing, we hope to bridge the divides that exist between individuals and communities.”

The event is part of the forum’s new season and will run in partnership with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Other guests this season include former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and author Roxane Gay.

“At a time when our country is experiencing so much division with many Americans losing their faith in government institutions, we hope that this conversation with President Obama will inspire all of us to think about what shared values unite us. And that working toward a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable society increases opportunity for our country to prosper.” Hartford Foundation President and CEO Jay Williams said in a statement.

For ticketing and event details, visit www.ctforum.org.