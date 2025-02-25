© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court throws out death sentence, murder conviction of Okla. death row inmate

By NPR Washington Desk
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:45 AM EST
Anti-death penalty activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 29 in an attempt to prevent the execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip.
Larry French
/
Getty Images
Anti-death penalty activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 29 in an attempt to prevent the execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction and death penalty for Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man who has been on death row for more than 25 years.

The court found that Glossip's trial violated his constitutional rights. It reversed the Oklahoma state court's judgement and sent the case back for a new trial.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the opinion in part. Justices Clarence Thomas dissented and was joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Barrett in part. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in this case.

At issue was a remarkable true-crime drama that pit Oklahoma's attorney general against the state's highest court for criminal appeals. The question before the court was whether the state court wrongly refused to accept the attorney general's findings that Glossip was entitled to a new trial.

Glossip has been on death row for more than 25 years. In that time, he has been tried and convicted twice and has lost multiple appeals, including one at the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content