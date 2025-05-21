As federal cuts to SNAP benefits loom, CT lawmakers and advocates respond with growing concern

As federal lawmakers continue mulling a 1,000-page GOP tax package that passed the House early Thursday, Connecticut Democrats are calling attention to the potentially damaging impacts it would have to the thousands of residents who rely on federal safety net programs.

Under the bill, Congressional Republicans focused on changes largely by imposing work requirements on many of those receiving Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Senate hopes to wrap up its version by the Fourth of July holiday.

The cuts threaten access to critical services, “at a time when everyday Americans are already stretched thin,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

SNAP helps one in nine Connecticut residents, or about 391,000 people, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank.

Right now, those benefits are federally funded, but the state shares half the administrative costs. The proposal seeks to change that drastically.

“This bill results in hundreds of millions of dollars in unfunded mandates on Connecticut taxpayers. It shifts the costs associated with protecting our most vulnerable residents - the most basic principle of government - from the federal government to the states." State Sen. Matt Lesser and State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, co-chairs of the Human Services Committee said in a joint statement.

Connecticut currently has saved billions of dollars into its budget reserve funds, which House Speaker Matt Ritter says lawmakers could potentially tap into to help SNAP beneficiaries who would be affected.

But Ritter said that help won’t last forever.

“Maybe for two years, the state can step in and help those individuals. Maybe it's not the full benefit, but maybe with something. We want to protect and help our citizens,” Ritter said Thursday morning. “A ‘bridge over troubled waters’, and then hope that the American public rejects draconian cuts to give tax cuts to people who don't really need them.”

The full impact of the federal cuts on Connecticut’s budget will likely have to be addressed in a special legislative session later this year, Ritter said.

Speaking before session Thursday, Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said federal lawmakers want to make social safety net programs more sustainable. He’s concerned Connecticut Democrats will use the federal legislation as an excuse to push through the state’s spending cap, and use up reserves.

“We need a budget that is sustainable,” Candelora told reporters. “We need a Medicaid program that is sustainable. We cannot continue growing these programs beyond what we could afford to pay for.”

Nationwide, an estimated 8.6 million fewer people would have health care coverage and 3 million less people a month would have SNAP food stamps benefits with the proposed changes, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Officials raise the alarm about hunger, food assistance in the state

Congressional Republicans said the budget measure is to root out “waste, fraud and abuse.” With SNAP on the chopping block, local officials shared major concerns surrounding cutting back the program, which was first introduced during the Great Depression.

“This benefit exists for a reason,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said Tuesday. “Poor, working and low-income families need help and support in order to put groceries in their refrigerators and to feed their children. These are policies that have developed over decades, out of need.”

A new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office said the tax provisions would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the decade, while the changes to Medicaid, food stamps and other services would tally $1 trillion in reduced spending.

The lowest-income households in the U.S. would see their resources drop, while the highest ones would see a boost, the CBO report said.

“The situation is dire,” said Planning and Development co-chair Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw (D-Avon) alongside the co-chairs of the Human Services Committee. “These are working families who cannot, frankly, live without the support of SNAP.”

The debate in Washington D.C. comes as Feeding America released a new report mapping food insecurity nationwide. It shows hunger in Connecticut has continued to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic. The data, from 2023, shows half a million people in the state were struggling to get the food they needed. That’s an over 10% increase in food insecurity compared to the year before, and a 40% jump since 2020, according to the report.

The most staggering of those numbers, Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said, is the rise in food insecurity among older adults and seniors in the state.

Potential cuts to federal safety net programs would put a strain on food banks, Jakubowski said. The nonprofit works with hundreds of partners statewide, and says there’s been more and more demand for food assistance, similar to during the peak of the pandemic.

Kavros DeGraw is among the bipartisan group of lawmakers who have pushed for an extra $10 million in the state’s biennial budget to fund food purchasing at Foodshare, which gets $850,000 in state funding annually.

Lamont’s proposed budget, crafted before federal cuts were introduced, set aside an extra $900,000 for Connecticut Foodshare beginning July 2026. The Appropriations Committee’s budget released last month included $2.5 million beginning July 2025, doubling that amount the following year.

Now legislative leaders are working to finalize the state budget before the June 4 deadline.

However, Jakubowski maintains that, “for every meal that a food bank or local food pantry can provide people in need, SNAP can provide 10,” and he said the federal program is a lifeline for residents.

“You'd probably need to give us a billion dollars in order to be able to buy enough food, to be able to get in and out of our facilities, which would then have to be expanded in order to be able to make up the difference,” he said. “It's just not feasible.”

This story has been updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.