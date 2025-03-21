© 2025 Connecticut Public

Here's how a New Haven family opened up its backyard to welcome the homeless

Connecticut Public Radio
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:33 PM EDT

In 2022 a family in a neighborhood in New Haven opened their backyard to people experiencing homelessness, creating an unexpected community.

A new documentary called "Where Then Shall We Go" captures their journey as they work together to create an alternative to the overburdened shelter system. Advocates have run into regulatory issues – including city officials who have concerns over building and fire safety.

Connecticut Public's Ryan Caron King has been documenting this story for over two years. He talked about it with Connecticut Public Radio.

Learn more

Watch the documentary here.

