NH Chief Justice announces hiring freeze, warns of layoffs across branch if budget passes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald during oral arguments on Feb. 1
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald during oral arguments on Feb. 15, 2022.

New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald is implementing a hiring freeze and warning of potential layoffs across the judicial branch, as the legislature looks to make deep cuts to the budget.

The New Hampshire House is slated to vote Thursday on a proposed two-year budget that would slash the judiciary’s funding by nearly 8% from current levels.

In an email sent to judges and court staff on Wednesday, MacDonald warned of a challenging fiscal environment.

“We have strongly advocated with the legislature to maintain our current staffing levels, and will continue to do so,” MacDonald said. “However, given the current circumstances, this is something we unfortunately can no longer guarantee.”

The branch employs more than 800 people, including judges, court staff and other officials, with approximately 75% of its spending on personnel.

MacDonald had proposed a $116 million annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which would have reduced spending by more than $4 million from current levels, but Republicans in the House are proposing deeper cuts.

MacDonald previously told lawmakers during budget hearings that deep spending cuts from the state’s general fund could result in the closure of some courthouses, including in Claremont and Candia, and potentially eliminating jury trials during certain months of the year. Gov. Kelly Ayotte, the state’s former attorney general, has pushed back against MacDonald’s proposed cost saving measures, and instead is advocating that he look to reduce other administrative expenses.

The New Hampshire Senate could restore some or all of the judiciary’s funding when its budget writers get to work next week.

In addition to the hiring freeze, MacDonald said he would soon launch an efficiency task force that would accept recommendations from across the judiciary for ways to cut spending and streamline procedures. MacDonald said he was also seeking assistance from the National Center for State Courts on how the state could reduce its costs.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman

