Centrist wins over hard-right nationalist in Romania's presidential race

By Rob Schmitz
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The centrist pro-European mayor of Bucharest was elected president of Romania yesterday, beating a right-wing Eurosceptic. NPR's Central Europe correspondent Rob Schmitz reports that the contest was seen as a litmus test over whether populist nationalism or Western democracy would prevail.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: With nearly all the ballots counted, preliminary official results show 54% of Romanian voters choosing Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan as their president. His opponent was George Simion, a nationalist and admirer of President Donald Trump. And while he received just 46% of the vote, Simion claimed victory and called for national protests, railing against what he said was an attempt to, quote, "steal the victory of the Romanian people."

CLARA VOLINTIRU: But I think the safety of the large difference made that impossible.

SCHMITZ: Clara Volintiru is regional director of the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation, a project of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a public policy think tank.

VOLINTIRU: Even if Nicusor Dan would have won but would have won by a small margin, then social unrest would have followed today.

SCHMITZ: Volintiru says Dan's result of just 20% of the vote in the first round of the election to become today's winner was an amazing comeback by the centrist independent politician. But his victory will likely anger many right-wing politicians abroad, including JD Vance. He criticized a Romanian court's decision last year to annul the first round of this presidential election after state intelligence revealed that Russia interfered in the election, a claim Moscow denies. Volintiru says this second round margin of victory, though, is enough to quiet these critics.

VOLINTIRU: The fact that there was a big difference, a clear win, has really reestablished the faith in the democratic process in Romania, both domestically and abroad.

SCHMITZ: She says it'll also calm fears in Europe that the democratic backsliding seen in parts of Central and Eastern Europe is not happening in Romania, a country that borders Ukraine and plays a key role in defending NATO's eastern flank against Russia.

Rob Schmitz, NPR News, Berlin.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
