New housing fact sheets detail income required to live comfortably in Fairfield County

People often use phrases like “low income” and “affordable housing” without really understanding the full meaning behind the terms . For the first time, a local nonprofit has gathered data on every town and city in Fairfield County, outlining what it takes to live there comfortably.

The affordability fact sheets, created by the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity (FCCHO), are designed to help residents understand what would be considered low income in their community.

Lynn Haig, senior program manager with FCCHO, explained what the fact sheets measure by using Shelton as an example.

“Most people think of a $60,000 position as being a pretty well paying position, but in fact, in Shelton that's considered low income,” “Haig said. “We were able to show that to folks, and then break it down further and say, ‘Okay, so then here's what the budget would be.’”

The data used to create the sheets was from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The information assisted researchers in determining the average income for each community. It also narrowed down the type of housing renters can afford based on their income and the availability of affordable housing options.

The Average Median Income (AMI) for Shelton is $77,000 a year. Someone with the title of senior accountant in Shelton would earn an annual average of $75,000, according to the report.

The hourly wage needed to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Shelton is just over $37.

Data from Zillow, Apartments.com, Indeed and the local nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities were used to create the picture of what an average resident’s housing and job situation may look like in each town.

“It's always perceived as a problem for other people, so we knew that we needed to find a way to break it down and make it relatable,” Haig said. “We came across this way to show it visually on a scale and show what the AMI was for that particular community and where low income distinction occurs, and then match that with jobs that are open and advertised in the community.”

The fact sheets came about when, in speaking with Fairfield County residents, Haig found many didn’t grasp what it meant to qualify for low-income housing where they live, and who falls into the category.

In each Fairfield County town and city, entry-level teachers are considered low-income, Haig said.

Housing is considered “affordable” when a household's housing costs are less than 30% of their annual income.

The fact sheets help people take individual data points and bring them into a whole picture, according to Melissa Kaplan-Macey, chief initiative officer at the Centers for Housing Opportunity.

“People can really sit with what this really means for their own community. It's not sort of just this broad brush in Fairfield County or in the state of Connecticut,” Kaplan-Macey said. “It's like, wait a minute, this is my town where I live. These are my neighbors. These are people that work in the stores that I shop. And these are the teachers who teach my kids.”