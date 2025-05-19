© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Leo XIV calls for united Church during his inaugural Mass

By Hosts
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:39 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Tens of thousands of people filled St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to witness the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

FADEL: Leo is the first American to lead the Catholic Church. He promised to protect the Catholic tradition. And in a gesture of humility, he said, I was chosen without any merit of my own.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPE LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Speaking in Italian, Leo added, I come to you as a brother who wants to be a servant. He spoke of a world reconciled

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

INSKEEP: Having said that, Leo was like his predecessor, Pope Francis, in offering strong views on divisive issues. Leo criticized a world economic system that exploits the Earth's resources and sidelines the poorest.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

INSKEEP: Our correspondent Ruth Sherlock heard a few of the responses from the crowd at St. Peter's. Among them, Joel McMichael (ph), who's a seminarian from Texas.

JOEL MCMICHAEL: I'm hopeful for he's wanting to address issues of media and AI and these kind of things. He seems - that's an important thing.

FADEL: Francesca Montarulli (ph) from southern Italy took issue with his remarks on marriage.

FRANCESCA MONTARULLI: (Speaking Italian).

FADEL: She says, "I didn't like that he says that the family's made up of a mother and a father." Montarulli says she believes God loves everyone regardless of who they are.

INSKEEP: Another person in the crowd was Melissa Hale (ph) of Georgia.

MELISSA HALE: We are very hopeful that Pope Leo will be able to take the church forward into the future.

INSKEEP: She says she's excited about his calls for peace.

(SOUNDBITE OF FARAQUET'S "THE MISSING PIECE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public