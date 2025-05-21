© 2025 Connecticut Public

With a home-cooked banquet, Abenaki citizens taste traditional foods and preserve culture

Connecticut Public Radio | By Elodie Reed
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of two younger people inside a kitchen. Both are wearing glasses and aprons, and they're standing at a metal counter with baking items on it, including metal bowls full of baked goods.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Cousins Sigwanis Lachapelle, left, and Isaak Lachapelle-Gill make the bread bannock — a mainstay for many North American Indigenous peoples — on Saturday, May 3. Isaak was the main organizer for a home-cooked banquet at the Odanak First Nation reserve in Quebec.

By 10 a.m. on the first Saturday in May, a fire was crackling behind the community hall on the Odanak First Nation reserve in Quebec.

The flames were hot and ready to cook the Canada goose lying across the lap of Yves Landry.

"I'm gonna pluck it and cook it over the fire, like, traditional way," he said.

A photo of an older man in a brown sweater, a white apron and black latex gloves, seated and holding out the wing of a goose that's lying on his lap next to a trash bag.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Wôlinak First Nation citizen Yves Landry plucks a goose that he hunted with his son and some other folks earlier this spring.
A close-up photo of hands using a large needle and twine to sew up the opening of a cooked goose.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Yves Landry uses his grandfather's leather needle to sew up the goose.

Yves is a 72-year-old Abenaki citizen of Wôlinak First Nation. That reserve is located about a 45-minute drive northeast of the Odanak reserve, along the St. Lawrence River.

And it’s the area where Yves, his son and other folks went geese hunting this spring.

"We got some 60 or something like that," Yves said.

He has been hunting geese since he was young.

But he said the places he used to go with his dad and uncles — a couple lakes just outside of the Wôlinak reserve — are no longer accessible. The Quebec government put the lakes inside an ecological zone in the '90s.

"They didn't consult the Abenaki in Wôlinak," Yves said. "Today, they could not do this."

A photo of a green sign with white lettering reading Wôlinak with a white church building and green trees in the background.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The Wôlinak First Nation reserve, photographed here in May 2024, is about a 45-minute drive northeast along the St. Lawrence River from the Odanak First Nation reserve. Both Abenaki communities are headquartered in Quebec, but have ancestral homelands across the Northeast.

In Canada and the United States, colonial governments have dispossessed land from Indigenous peoples, forced cultural assimilation on those communities and dramatically changed the environment around them.

Today, the reserves for Odanak and Wôlinak First Nations add up to a combined 2.5 square miles.

But the First Nations say they haven’t ceded their territory, or Ndakina, in Quebec and New England. And through their joint Ndakina Office of W8banaki, they’re working to regain access to what they can. Including those two lakes where Yves Landry grew up hunting geese.

An image of a map of what's now the northeastern U.S. and southeastern Canada, overlaid with the Native communities those lands belonged to before colonization. In the center is Wôbanakiak Abenakis, which takes up much of present-day Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public File
A map at the Musée des Abénakis on the Odanak First Nation reserve shows the ancestral lands of Northeast Native communities pre-colonization. Abenaki territory stretches down from present-day Quebec through Vermont as well as into New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

"We're trying to be … steward of the place," said Yves, who works for the Ndakina Office. "So we could go back and do our activities, but with in mind protecting what is supposed to be protected."

Odanak and Wôlinak First Nations are also increasingly trying to teach Abenaki citizens how to hunt, fish and trap and gather plants on their territory. And — to prepare and eat those foods, through an annual community banquet.

From there, the younger generations might be able to carry their culture forward. Like 25-year-old Isaak Lachapelle-Gill and his 27-year-old cousin, Sigwanis Lachapelle.

They’re both citizens of Odanak First Nation and also work for the Ndakina Office. And for the banquet, they made a mainstay of many North American Indigenous nations: the bread bannock.

"The recipe is easy to steal," Isaak joked. "It's water and …"

Before he could finish revealing the secret, though, Sigwanis jumped in: "Hey hey hey!"

A photo of a metal bowl and two pans full of bannock, which looks like little biscuits. The bannock in the bowl have chocolate chips in them.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Sigwanis Lachapelle made some bannock with chocolate chips in them, the way her mom used to when she was young.
A photo of a younger person wearing jeans, sneakers, a tshirt, sturgeon beaded earrings, an apron and oven mitts pulling a baking sheet with bannock on it out of the oven.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Sigwanis Lachapelle pulls out the last batch of bannock before the Wlipogwat banquet.

Isaak was the main organizer of the banquet project, and he had a lot of help from Sigwanis.

"So the project's name is Wlipogwat," she said. "So Wlipogwat means 'it tastes good' or 'it has good taste.'"

And Isaak explained that a lot of Abenaki citizens maybe haven't necessarily tried meat from muskrats or beavers — or they haven't tried it in a long time.

"So they want to taste it again," he said. "Maybe they'll get the interest to go trap it for themselves, or at least be involved more in some of the community gatherings that happen."

A photo of a paper reading "menu wlipogwat" with round photos of food on it. The menu is sitting on a table.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The Wlipogwat menu included things like blueberry soup, muskrat tacos and three sisters salad with ramps and fiddleheads.

Though Sigwanis and Isaak say they don’t want to put too much pressure on themselves or fellow Abenaki citizens.

"It builds a lot of stress saying, 'I need to learn every single thing there is so that like the culture doesn't die,'" Sigwanis said. "But it's just one — like, you need to put one foot in front of the other."

A photo of a younger person in glasses and a black sweatshirt holding up a spoon from a large pot with water and red sumac cones inside.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Isaak Lachapelle-Gill tries out the result of boiling sumac fruit in water, and it turns out to be pretty good.
A close-up photo of red sumac fruit in water.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The sumac fruit that would go on to flavor Isaak Lachapelle-Gill's "Sumacade" for the banquet.

Isaak added: "The point of the project is trying — trying the recipes."

Trying recipes such as: a lemonade made from sumac flowers.

Isaak put the crimson cones in a pot of boiling water. And when he dipped in a spoon several minutes later, he was pleasantly surprised by the taste.

"It’s actually kind of good," he said. "Damn! I'm happy."

A photo of a young person holding up a phone to photograph another young person holding a pot and wearing an apron that says wlipogwat in a kitchen
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Sigwanis Lachapelle photographs her cousin Isaak Lachapelle-Gill as the pair near the end of preparations for the Wlipogwat banquet that Isaak organized for the Abenaki communities at Odanak and Wôlinak First Nations.
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Email Elodie.
See stories by Elodie Reed

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

