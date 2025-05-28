Noem urges Poles to elect Trump ally as CPAC holds its first meeting in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — The Conservative Political Action Conference, the United States' premier conservative gathering, held its first meeting in Poland on Tuesday, just five days before a tightly contested presidential election between a liberal mayor and a conservative backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two candidates vying to replace Polish President Andrzej Duda offer starkly different visions for Poland: Rafał Trzaskowski, the pro-European Union liberal mayor of Warsaw, and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian backed by the Law and Justice party who is skeptical of the EU.

"We need you to elect the right leader," Kristi Noem, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary and a prominent Trump ally, said in a speech at the event. "You will be the leaders that will turn Europe back to conservative values."

Noem described Trzaskowski as "an absolute train wreck of a leader" and Nawrocki as someone who would lead Poland in a style similar to Trump.

She opened her speech saying: "I just had the opportunity to meet with Karol and listen: he needs to be the next president of Poland. Do you understand me?"

She also implied that electing Nawrocki would strengthen the U.S.-Poland relationship.

"If you (elect) a leader that will work with President Donald J. Trump, the Polish people will have an ally strong that will ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values," she said.

"You will have strong borders and protect your communities and keep them safe, and ensure that your citizens are respected every single day," she said. "You will continue to have a U.S. presence here, a military presence. And you will have equipment that is American-made, that is high quality."

The United States currently has some 10,000 troops stationed in Poland, a mission aimed at reassuring the frontline NATO nation worried about Russian aggression.

"Donald Trump is a strong leader for us, but you have an opportunity that you have just as strong of a leader in Karol if you make him the leader of this country," Noem said.

CPAC sees a 'globalist' attack

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp opened the proceedings with a speech claiming that conservatives around the world are locked in a battle against "globalists," whom he described as enemies of faith, family and freedom.

Schlapp claimed CPAC had stood by Trump throughout his legal battles and declared that similar threats were playing out in countries like Poland.

"Are you happy that America is getting closer to being great again?" Schlapp asked the audience. "Did the reelection of Donald Trump bring you joy?"

"When one of us is under attack, the rest of us must come to that person's defense," he added. "The globalists intend to take each one of us out one by one — to shame us, to silence us, to bankrupt us, to ruin us, to make our kids turn against us."

He said that's why it was important to "win all these elections, including in Poland, that are so important to the freedom of people everywhere."

The conference took place in Jasionka, near the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow, located in a region of Poland that is staunchly conservative. Jasionka has also been the hub for U.S. and Western weapons sent to Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

A global conservative movement

CPAC meetings, which started in 1974, used to champion tight budgets and a hawkish foreign policy, but have steadily been taken over by the Trump wing of the Republican party. CPAC has rebranded itself as a celebration of the U.S. president's populist approach.

At the same time, it's reached out to other conservative populists with a stated goal of helping grow a global conservative movement. CPAC has held gatherings in Japan, South Korea, Mexico City and Israel. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his staff have become regular speakers. The gathering in Poland followed multiple CPAC meetings in Budapest.

Another speaker Tuesday was John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who was the architect of much of Trump's unsuccessful strategy to overturn his 2020 election loss.

In his speech, Eastman framed the upcoming Polish presidential election as a decisive moment for the future of Western civilization. He argued that a cultural and ideological "cancer" marked by a loss of faith in Western civilization is spreading eastward.

"Poland is poised to play a critical role in defeating this threat to Western civilization. That is why the election this coming Sunday is so important," Eastman said.

