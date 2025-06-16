© 2025 Connecticut Public

What does Juneteenth mean to you? We want to hear your story

By Vanessa Romo
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:17 PM EDT
A Juneteenth flag flies on a float during the 45th annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations in Galveston, Texas in 2024.
Mark Felix
AFP via Getty Images
Just four years ago, when the Biden administration declared Juneteenth a national holiday, the bill had sailed through Congress with very little opposition.

And on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement, the holiday — also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day Liberation Day and Emancipation Day — became part of a wider nationwide movement of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the government, academia and even in commerce.

Now, under President Trump many of those initiatives have been banned or rolled back.

NPR wants to know what it means to you to be celebrating the holiday at this moment in history.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Vanessa Romo
