© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greetings from Shenyang, China, where workers sort AI data in 'Severance'-like ways

By Aowen Cao
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Jackie Lay/NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares snapshots of moments from their lives and work around the world.

You might not realize it, but everything from AI chatbots and autonomous driving systems requires literally trillions of data points to train. My colleague Emily Feng and I were curious about the people behind the scenes — those working in rooms like this one, who collect and sort all that data for AI applications.

I took this photo earlier this month at a "data processing center" in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang. Cities like this were once dependent on fading industries like steelmaking and coal. Now they're trying to reinvent themselves by attracting new tech, including AI data work.

The tasks here looked incredibly abstract: workers spending hours drawing boxes around moving shapes and green dots on a screen, and checking them against camera images to help the AI understand what it's seeing — like telling the difference between a person and a pole, or a parked car and one that's moving. It reminded me of the TV show Severance — which is quite popular in China too!

Even the center's manager admitted the work is pretty monotonous. But I suppose this is what innovation looks like behind the curtain — young workers quietly sorting through massive amounts of data to power the AI tools more and more of us use.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Aowen Cao

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content