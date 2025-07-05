© 2025 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: A 'Theater Kid' looks back; 'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Published July 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Simon & Schuster

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller traces his journey from 'Theater Kid' to Broadway: Seller has been a key behind-the-scenes figure for some of Broadway's biggest hits including, Hamilton and Rent, but he got his start on a much smaller scale. He looks back in a new memoir.

On Tracks II, Springsteen shares a host of lost albums — and a new part of himself: At its best, this capacious grab-bag of 83 songs, some dating back to the 1980s, yields not just good music, but songs that seem unlike anything else Springsteen has ever done.

Hold the yelling: Ebon Moss-Bachrach says The Bear set is "very loving": Moss-Bachrach has won two Emmys for his portrayal of an abrasive and ornery cook/maître d on the FX series The Bear. The show is known for kitchen chaos, but he says the set is calm and well run.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

