Photos: Texas grapples with devastation from deadly flooding

Search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas where, since Friday, flash flooding has left at least 78 people dead. Survivors of the disaster say the dramatic rise of the Guadalupe River came as a surprise.
Most of the victims are from Kerr County, where children's summer camps are popular. Eleven children attending a girls' summer camp are missing.
President Trump said on Truth Social he has signed a disaster declaration to give more resources to Kerr County, Texas, in the wake of the flooding.
"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing," he wrote.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.
If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.
Now all of that is at risk.
Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.
Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.
Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.