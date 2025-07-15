© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Easthampton’s interim mayor plans to 'maintain stability and consistency' for city residents

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Easthamapton Municipal Building in Easthampton, Mass.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
Easthamapton Municipal Building in Easthampton, Mass.

Easthampton City Council President Salem Derby will serve as the city's interim mayor, as Nicole LaChapelle steps down this week. LaChapelle will lead the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, an appointment made last week by Governor Maura Healey.

The speedy handover of duties was a surprise to Derby, but he said he is confident in his ability to lead — as a city councilor over the past 20 years.

"I have a really good idea of how City Hall runs," Derby said. "I know the department heads [and] I've been working pretty closely with the mayor since I became [council] president in January."

Not running for mayor in November

Derby said his interim role doesn't mean he will run for mayor in the November municipal election.

"I'm a full time high school teacher and am teaching a brand new class this year, which I'm really excited about," Derby said, adding "I don’t want to let the kids down."

He won't run unless "something extraordinary" happens, Derby said.

Wednesday, day one

As the city's 2025-26 budget was finalized by LaChapelle, Derby said he will be able to focus be on the impact federal cuts to food assistance programs like SNAP will have on Easthampton residents.

"I think that the next mayor of Easthampton, after November, is going to have to navigate a little bit more of that as the details and some of the provisions of the bill start to come in,” Derby said.

Easthampton's city council just passed a resolution asking Massachusetts to provide additional aid Derby said, "so the cuts wouldn't be as draconian."

Derby said he's going to try his best to minimize disruption to services to residents and maximize resources within the state, to fill some of the holes these federal cuts are leaving.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content