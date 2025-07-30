© 2025 Connecticut Public

A 35-mph pitch for a strikeout, a first for Toronto Blue Jays catcher

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Justine KeninHosts
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Major League pitchers are the kings of the mound. They throw blazing fastballs over 100 miles an hour.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

But in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays-Orioles game on Tuesday?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Holy Eephus.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: (Laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Thirty-five. Wow.

SUMMERS: You heard that right, 35 miles per hour.

KELLY: Holy Jebus, indeed. Toronto's pitcher was, in fact, their catcher, Ali Sanchez.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Elite pitchability from Sanchez here.

KELLY: It was the second game of a doubleheader. They were down 14-4. They did not want to use their bullpen.

SUMMERS: And then, with a 1-2 count, no outs and a man on second, he faced Baltimore's catcher, Alex Jackson. And with a swing and a miss, Ali Sanchez recorded his first Major League strikeout.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: In a game that hasn't provided a lot of laughs for the Blue Jays...

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Sure.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: ...Some of them might've gotten a chuckle there.

KELLY: A small victory and a 16-4 loss, but in a game known for stats, a great piece of history.

(SOUNDBITE OF NANCY BEA HEFLEY'S "TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
