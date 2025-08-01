Decision making about Holyoke schools is back in the hands of school committee members

It may seem like the norm for elected public school officials to make decisions about matters pertaining to the district.

But for those following a decade of state control of the schools in Holyoke, it is significant to see the city's school committee members vote at a July 21 meeting.

Essentially, since 2015 they had only been able to act as advisors to the receiver/superintendent, after the state took over the district because of chronic student underperformance, documented through scores on the state's standardized exam known as the MCAS.

Among the agenda items at the July meeting was how to proceed with a search for a permanent superintendent.

"This process included an advisory committee to help make a recommendation to the school board — what it should do with a superintendent search," said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia committee chair. "Should we do a full search ? Should we not and consider convincing [Interim Superintendent ] Antony Soto to stay, on a permanent basis?"

The recommendation from the advisory group was to conduct a national search for the next superintendent, and that is how school committee members voted. The next step is for the committee to hire an external search consultant.

A permanent superintendent is expected to be in place July 2026.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced in June that the Holyoke Public Schools would exit state receivership and return to local control on July 1.

The decision followed a provisional determination last October that the district would be ready if the Holyoke School Committee completed a capacity building plan developed with state education officials.

