Rabbi Charles Feinberg on why he spoke out about starvation in Gaza

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One of the rabbis who signed that letter is in Studio 31 this morning. Charles Feinberg is retired from leading the Adas Israel Congregation here in Washington, D.C. It's a conservative synagogue. We should mention conservative is a religious not political term, and the conservatives are one of the larger denominations in American Judaism. Rabbi Feinberg, welcome to the program.

CHARLES FEINBERG: Good morning to you. Thank you.

INSKEEP: Thanks for coming by. Why sign this letter now?

FEINBERG: Oh, I think I myself am particularly disturbed about the conduct of the war. And the lack of food aid within Gaza just seems to be a terrible assault on Jewish ethics, actually.

INSKEEP: Is it clear from you observing this that you believe it is within Israel's power to do more and to allow more than they're currently doing?

FEINBERG: Yes, I believe that that's part of the responsibility of the military operation, is to provide for the civilian population.

INSKEEP: Now, in reading the letter that you signed, it begins by saying this. Quote, "the Jewish people face a grave moral crisis threatening the very basis of Judaism as the ethical voice that it has been." What about this crisis seems to you to implicate your entire faith?

FEINBERG: Well, I think it is a real test of our faith. And that's why this is such an important moment. We Jews say every day a line, hear, oh Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one. And so, do we still believe that God is one? God is one means that God cares about every human being, not just Jewish people. And so, the fact that aid is not being given in an efficient way, in a way that people can receive, in a way that's not too costly is really an important Jewish value because we believe God is one.

INSKEEP: What have you thought about when you've heard the Israeli government's response? The prime minister says there's no starvation. Other Israeli officials will blame Hamas.

FEINBERG: Yes, well, I think that's - part of the problem is that there has been no real decision about what should be the end of this war and how this war should end. And I think that's also very concerning, that there's no plan about how to end the war.

INSKEEP: And I guess we should note, of course, you need two parties to make peace. Hamas is part of this.

FEINBERG: Right.

INSKEEP: But Israel has declined to sketch out what it wants the end of the war to be.

FEINBERG: Exactly.

INSKEEP: Or who it wants to govern.

FEINBERG: And it's not taken any steps to organize civilian society within Palestine, within Gaza.

INSKEEP: Can you describe how, if at all, this has increasingly divided American Jews, if we think about people in your extended family or in your neighborhood, or in the congregation that you led for so long?

FEINBERG: Yes, there is a lot of tension about this because Jewish people are pulled in different directions. The state of Israel has always been a source of great pride to Jewish people. And we have supported it. And it's been part of a dream that we would have our own state and that we would have our own power to protect ourselves. But part of having power is to be responsible with it. And there's lots of debate within the Jewish community of what that means.

INSKEEP: And the Jewish community is famous for debate.

FEINBERG: Yes.

INSKEEP: But I wonder if this is getting to be one of those discussions where you can't even stand to have the debate. You have to fall silent almost among people you love.

FEINBERG: That is true. And I think over the last few years, it's been difficult to publicly debate some of these issues because emotions are so high. And rabbis have been reluctant to address some of these issues because they're so fearful that it may split their community.

INSKEEP: Can I ask about one other nuance of this? We heard in the report earlier that the letter calls for humanitarian aid for Gaza but remains in support of the war, the war against Hamas. Can you explain how both of those things can be true at the same time?

FEINBERG: Well, Hamas is a small faction within the Palestinian people. And so they must be eliminated and overcome. What I believe strongly is that we need to support those Palestinians who do want to make peace with Israel. And there are many Israeli Jews and Palestinians who are working together to think about a way to resolve the conflict, and we need to put our effort in supporting those groups.

INSKEEP: Rabbi Charles Feinberg is retired from the Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C., and is one of 1,000 religious leaders who signed a letter calling for more humanitarian aid for Gaza. Thanks for coming by this morning.

FEINBERG: You're very welcome. Thank you for the opportunity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.