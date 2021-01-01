Honor Roll

Connecticut Public brings trusted PBS, NPR and robust, local news to over a million people each week.

As a Connecticut employer and engaged corporate citizen, you play an important role in providing information and resources to your employees.

When you join our Connecticut Public family, we provide you and your employees with news, essential information and educational resources that helps them to be more connected to their Connecticut community.

For Sponsorship Information,

Contact Nancy Bauer at (860) 275-7202

or nbauer@ctpublic.org