Community Champions
Grow Presence in Your Local CT Community and Help Support our Mission.
Join our Corporate Membership Program: COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS
BUSINESS LEADERS: YOU CAN MAKE AN IMPACT
Now more than ever, authenticity matters in how a business chooses to be a good corporate citizen. When you become a Connecticut Public Community Champion, you support our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the citizens of Connecticut... helping make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.
Being a Connecticut Public Community Champion is a prestigious and visible way to demonstrate to your employees, customers and peer organizations that your business is a highly engaged corporate citizen that supports your community.
BENEFITS OF BECOMING A COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS MEMBER
Platinum Level - $15,000
- Recognition on CTPublic.org - persistent
- Recognition in our members only newsletter >45,000 distribution
- Recognition in the Thank You ad campaign across CTPublic.org, CPTV & CT Public Radio.
- Complimentary admission to Connecticut Public events for 4.
- 6 Passport Invitations – access to our members only, on-demand platform for popular PBS programs and full seasons.
Gold Level - $10,000
- Recognition on CTPublic.org - persistent
- Recognition in our members only newsletter >45,000 distribution
- Recognition in the Thank You ad campaign across CTPublic.org, CPTV & CT Public Radio.
- Complimentary admission to Connecticut Public events for 2.
- 4 Passport Invitations - access to our members only, on-demand platform for popular PBS programs and full seasons.
Silver Level - $5,000
- Recognition on CTPublic.org - persistent
- Recognition in the Thank You ad campaign across CTPublic.org, CPTV & CT Public Radio.
- 2 Passport Invitations - access to our members only, on-demand platform for popular PBS programs and full seasons.
Bronze Level - $2,500
- Recognition on CTPublic.org - persistent