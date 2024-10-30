End October with a Celebration! Diwali and Día de los Muertos

FOR KIDS: GLOWING CANDLE CRAFTS!

Decorate your house for Diwali and Day of the Dead with these crafts. Make glowing candle magnets for the Day of the Dead to light up your fridge! Celebrate the Festival of Lights by making your own Diwali candles .

FOR PARENTS: READ ALOUDS ABOUT DIWALI AND THE DAY OF THE DEAD

This year, Diwali begins on October 29th and continues through November 3rd. Teach and learn about the holiday with these books about Diwali . The Day of the Dead is on November 1st and these books will teach your family about the holiday! After reading, watch this episode of Let’s Go Luna to learn more!