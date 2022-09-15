Let's Vote!
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS' CHARACTERS VOTE!
Your favorite PBS Kids characters love learning about voting and being a part of their communities. Watch these videos to see Daniel Tiger and Buster and Binky from Arthur explain the importance of voting.
After watching, play along with Peg + Cat in the Election Problem to see who can get the most votes to be in charge!
FOR PARENTS: ELECTION EDUCATION
Voting can help us decide in situations where everyone does not agree. Conversations with children about fairness and problem-solving can help them understand Election Day and our voting system. Read these books about elections and voting to help connect concepts and make learning fun!
FOR EDUCATORS: ELECTION AND VOTING LESSONS
Voting and elections are essential parts of our democracy. Teaching students about voting rights and the election process, and engaging in classroom votes or debates, can help keep everyone updated on election news in their communities. PBS Learning Media’s Election Central offers collections of lessons for older students on elections and campaigns, the party system, voting rights, media literacy, and more!