Let's Vote!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS' CHARACTERS VOTE!

Your favorite PBS Kids characters love learning about voting and being a part of their communities. Watch these videos to see Daniel Tiger and Buster and Binky from Arthur explain the importance of voting.

After watching, play along with Peg + Cat in the Election Problem to see who can get the most votes to be in charge!

FOR PARENTS: ELECTION EDUCATION

Voting can help us decide in situations where everyone does not agree. Conversations with children about fairness and problem-solving can help them understand Election Day and our voting system . Read these books about elections and voting to help connect concepts and make learning fun!

FOR EDUCATORS: ELECTION AND VOTING LESSONS