Show Your Love for Moms and Teachers!

FOR KIDS: SHOW YOUR LOVE FOR THE TEACHERS, MOMS AND MOTHER-FIGURES IN YOUR LIFE!

For teachers, there’s nothing better than a homemade present from one of their students. It’s the best feeling in the world knowing that they have made a difference or inspired a student! To show your teacher you care, make an appreciation card and write the reasons why your teachers are important to you. Or color in this card for your teacher. This list has some more great ways to make your teacher smile, as does the National Educational Association Teacher Appreciation Week page.

Celebrate your favorite PBS KIDS teachers in these videos:

Kids can craft these special gifts for Mom, Grandma, Auntie or any special woman they care about: Make a colorful picture frame or a bouquet of paper flowers, or a pretty pattern necklace.

FOR PARENTS: LEARNING AND GROWING TOGETHER WITH YOUR CHILDREN

Here are some ideas — for moms, aunties, grandmas, and all the amazing women who help raise the children in our communities — for making the most of the “firsts,” the “lasts,” and everything in between.

Celebrate the contribution that teachers make to our lives by reading a book about teachers from this list! Your child’s education is a team effort and teachers always appreciate your support. This article explains a few ways to be more involved in your child’s learning.

FOR EDUCATORS: HAVE SOME YOU-TIME THIS WEEK!

For teacher appreciation week, make sure to practice some REAL self-care! Self-care looks different for everyone and for teachers it is absolutely necessary to avoid burnout. This video explains why teachers feel burnout and some ways to avoid it. This video also provides some mindfulness strategies.

