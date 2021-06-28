The Superpowers of Soap

FOR KIDS: WASHING UP

You can’t touch this! Until you wash those hands, that is. These fun videos from the Sesame Street characters help preschoolers learn the healthy habit of handwashing.

FOR PARENTS: SELF-CARE IS FOR EVERYONE

Self-care isn’t selfish — it’s a basic need of being human! By teaching your child simple acts of self-care and including nurturing routines in your family life, you can show that taking care of ourselves, and each other, is important.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE SCIENCE OF SOAP

This episode of It’s Okay To Be Smart explains how those sudsy bubbles work on things like viruses and bacteria to destroy germs. See the real evidence of the power of proper handwashing to help keep us healthy, and why hand sanitizer should only be a temporary solution until your next serious scrubbing.

THINKALONG: SOMETHING TO CONSIDER

Thinkalong asks your learners to investigate and debate, “Should all public school districts offer an option for online learning?”

