Photos: Tokyo Olympics Week 1

The world's top athletes put on quite a show as fans around the world watched the first week of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo. The world's top sports photographers were there to capture all the action as it unfolded. Take a look through some of the most thrilling moments from Team USA during week one, in pictures.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrates winning the Gold Medal after her final match against Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images USA goalie Alyssa Naeher makes a save in from of teammate Abby Dahlkemper and Swedens Stina Blackstenius in a Group G game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images Russia's Tatiana Minina (Blue) and USA's Anastasija Zolotic (Red) compete in the taekwondo women's -57kg gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images USA's Simone Biles looks on during the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Caeleb Dressel of Team United States tosses his gold medal to Brooks Curry of Team United States after winning the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final on July 26, 2021.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on uneven bars during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Lee Kiefer L of the United States competes during the women's foil individual gold medal bout against Inna Deriglazonva of ROC at the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 25, 2021.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Lydia Jacoby of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final on July 27, 2021.

James Chance/Getty Images Enrico Lacruz (R) of the Netherlands exchanges punches with Keyshawn David of the United States during the Men's Light (57-63kg) on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Gold Medalist Amber English of Team United States during the Skeet Women's Finals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range in Asaka, Saitama, Japan.

Al Bello/Getty Images Katie Ledecky (right) is cheered on by Team United States as she leads Ariarne Titmus of Australianand Simona Quadarella of Italy during the Women's 800m Freestyle Final on July 31. Ledecky would win her her third straight Olympic gold in the event.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Yul Moldauer of Team United States competes on pommel horse during the Men's Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, and Allisha Gray of Team United States celebrate victory and winning the gold medal in the 3x3 Basketball competition on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.