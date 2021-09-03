© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Boston Doctors Among Victims Of Connecticut Jet Crash

By The Associated Press
Published September 3, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Farmington Plane Crash
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
The FAA and Farmington inspect an aircraft It is thought experienced a mechanical failure during takeoff procedure from Robertson Airport in Plainville to North Carolina. The Cessna 560XL impacted the ground at Trumpf Inc. and crashed into the building bursting into flames. The four persons on the aircraft, two pilots and two passengers, did not survive.

Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut have been identified as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots.

Police said Friday that 33-year-old Courtney Haviland, and her husband, 32-year-old William Shrauner, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building in Farmington on Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The pilots were identified as 55-year-old William O'Leary, of Bristol, and 57-year-old Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene of the fiery crash Friday. The cause remains under investigation.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
