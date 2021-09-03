Boston Doctors Among Victims Of Connecticut Jet Crash

Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut have been identified as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots.

Police said Friday that 33-year-old Courtney Haviland, and her husband, 32-year-old William Shrauner, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building in Farmington on Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The pilots were identified as 55-year-old William O'Leary, of Bristol, and 57-year-old Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene of the fiery crash Friday. The cause remains under investigation.