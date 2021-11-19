All adults in Massachusetts can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Baker says

All vaccinated adults in Massachusetts are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday.

That means that all residents, aged 18 or older, could receive a booster shot for Moderna and Pfizer six months after their second shot was administered.

“I think the main reason to do it is it’s one more piece of protection against COVID,” Baker said to the press on Thursday. “And as we head into the into the winter months, there’s always concern about people being indoors more than they’re outdoors.”

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance had limited eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to those over the age of 65, and those with comorbidities or who are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.

“There’s [was] a lot of confusion out there about who’s eligible and who’s not,” Baker said. “If you’re six months out from your [Pfizer or Moderna shot], you’re over the age of 18 … you should just go ahead, and in our opinion, sign up and get it.”

The guidance for those who initially received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson remains the same: If you received your first shot more than two months ago, it’s time for a booster.

Maine and Vermont also recently expanded eligibility guidelines to include all adults. Officials in both states say they want to simplify the process to get as many people immunized as possible.

Appointments and locations for booster shots are available at the state-run website vaxfinder.mass.gov. If you cannot use the Vaxfinder website, you can also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource line at 2-1-1.

Baker encouraged anyone with a concern about receiving a booster to talk to their physician about it.

With additional reporting by the State House News Service

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

