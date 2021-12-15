© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Advice on how to celebrate the holiday season with Covid-19 cases increasing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lori Mack
Published December 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST
christmas.jpg
Jo Christian Oterhals/flickr creative commons
/

We’re now in the second holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic, but this time there are vaccines. People have been planning holiday get-togethers and travel is making a comeback. Meanwhile, once again, we’re seeing the number of COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations on the rise along with a new variant. But this time around, we also have booster shots and rapid home tests. So how should we be thinking about holiday get-togethers and travel?
Joining me to talk about that is Dr. David Banach. He’s an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist for UConn Health.

Lori Mack
Lori Connecticut Public's Morning Edition host.
See stories by Lori Mack
