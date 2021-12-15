Advice on how to celebrate the holiday season with Covid-19 cases increasing

We’re now in the second holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic, but this time there are vaccines. People have been planning holiday get-togethers and travel is making a comeback. Meanwhile, once again, we’re seeing the number of COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations on the rise along with a new variant. But this time around, we also have booster shots and rapid home tests. So how should we be thinking about holiday get-togethers and travel?

Joining me to talk about that is Dr. David Banach. He’s an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist for UConn Health.