Hartford HealthCare Experts: COVID-19 surge may peak next week

Experts at Hartford HealthCare told reporters that the omicron surge is likely to peak in Connecticut next week. The prediction comes as Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has hovered near 25% for over a week.

“I would expect that cases should start hopefully decreasing by Jan 15th, and hopefully hospitalizations would follow shortly thereafter around Jan 21st, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.

While case rates and hospitalizations are up, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, said that around 30% of their current coronavirus cases are incidental.

“The data [being] presented needs to be taking into account that we see patients who actually have asymptomatic or mild disease. They may not even know that they have COVID, but they have unrelated reason requiring hospitalization,” Kumar told reporters.

Hartford HealthCare attributes this change largely to the efficacy of vaccines -- those who are getting infected have much milder symptoms. However, they told reporters that booster shots are just as important as the first two shots.

“Individuals who have boosters generally have very good outcomes, even if they get admitted to the hospital,” Kumar said. “We have zero patients who [are] intubated right now with boosters. Very few— I think 3% only —individuals in the Hartford Healthcare have boosters.”