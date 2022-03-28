Connecticut and Long Island fail to meet World Health Organization air pollution standards

Air pollution in Connecticut and Long Island exceeded the World Health Organization’s air quality standards for 2021.

IQAir monitors air quality around the world, and their report released this month took a look at particulate matter in the air, including dust, soot, dirt, smoke and liquid droplets. This matter can be dangerous to breathe in if it is larger than WHO’s guidelines of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

IQAir’s monitoring stations on Long Island found Riverhead, Holtsville, East Northport and Westbury exceeded the standard by one to two times; and Glen Cove was two to three times over.

In Connecticut, Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford also exceeded the standard by one to two times.

But experts said these measurements are lower than expected. The WHO actually changed their standard last year from 10 micrograms to 5, citing a need to better protect public health.

Only one station in the Northeast met the WHO’s guidelines.

