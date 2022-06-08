Connecticut and Long Island beaches will be studied for shorebird protection

Connecticut and Long Island beaches will be examined as part of a National Audubon Society study of beach nesting birds along the East Coast.

These beaches are home to species like the black skimmer, the American oystercatcher and the endangered piping plover.

The three-month study will take a look at the ability of these birds to raise their chicks when given space away from humans and other disturbances, like dogs and cars.

The Long Island portion of the study will look at habitats at Lido, Point Lookout and Jones beaches in the Town of Hempstead, which won a Share the Shore award from Audubon last year for its conservation efforts.

The town's beaches are home to more than 1,000 birds. Over 3 miles of shoreline are protected with fenced-off nesting areas and redirected pathways for beach-goers. Dogs are also prohibited at certain times of the year.

In Connecticut, Milford Point in Milford and Long Beach in Stratford will be part of the study. Signage will be placed on the beaches, directing visitors away from nests.

West Haven, Connecticut, was also a recipient of a Share the Shore award last year, thanks to a community effort to clean up Sandy Point Beach and Bird Sanctuary.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.