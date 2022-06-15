CT attorney Norm Pattis's new client is a Proud Boy accused of Jan. 6 sedition

Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis has defended notorious clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Now, he has signed on to represent one of the leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group in his trial over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pattis signed on to represent Joseph Biggs. He’s one of five members of the Proud Boys group charged with seditious conspiracy for the violent attack on the Capitol in 2021. Federal prosecutors said Biggs was part of a leadership group within the Proud Boys that planned the attack.

Pattis previously defended Alex Jones against defamation lawsuits from families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Pattis has asked to be dropped as Jones’s attorney.

